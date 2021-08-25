Michael Weir: Why I fear for Hibs’ ‘goals against’ column unless things change

Jake Doyle-Hayes looks to get away from Dundee's Declan McDaid during the 2-2 draw at Dens Park

They didn’t start the game well, and there was a bit of deja vu about the performance.

But, credit to Dundee, they got about Hibs in the first half and showed that the team has to be better physically.

I think a lot of teams are going to realise that if Hibs play well and everyone is on top of their game then they’re a good side but you could see that Dundee knew they had to battle with Hibs and for the first 25 minutes of the game they did that well.

Hibs just took a long while to get going and the Dundee goal came about almost from nothing but when Hibs equalised I was fairly confident that they would go on to win the game.

There was a wee spell when they went in front and they were playing well and I felt they were doing enough to win it the game.

Early-season form is more about points than performances, however. It’s nice to put in a good performance as well but that early form is about getting points on the board.

I think there will be disappointment all round from Hibs at the fact they went behind, equalised, and then went in front and still weren’t able to capitalise on that.

If Hibs are scoring two goals away from home – it’s different at Easter Road – they have to be winning these games.

My one worry is the goals Hibs will potentially lose this season. I think they’ll score goals, lots of goals, but they look vulnerable at the back and that’s been proven with some of the goals they’ve conceded so far.

That’s the part they need to sort out. If they could get a few clean sheets and keep playing well in the final third, then they should be right up the Scottish Premiership table.

You have to be winning games if you’re scoring two goals away from home. Even scoring once on the road you’d be looking to keep a clean sheet to win the game.

That was the disappointment for me. They did everything right up until the final few minutes but they have to be tougher to beat.

Hibs were probably lucky not to lose the game in the end because there was a wee spell when Dundee came into it a bit more and had a go at them and it wouldn’t be the first time something like that would happen.

All in all, getting a point and staying unbeaten isn’t the worst return but they need to find a way of winning these games.

That being said, no club should be approaching away games thinking that all they have to do is turn up and get the points. It doesn’t work like that, especially not in the Scottish Premiership. This is a tough league and Dundee will have a point to prove having just been promoted.

Hibs won a lot of games away from home last season – if they can get close to repeating that then it will be a start.

