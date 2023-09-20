Tam McManus has been speaking about Hibs, their new boss Nick Montgomery and the squad

Former Hibs player Tam McManus has sent a warning to Easter Road’s new manager Nick Montgomery following the 2-2 draw against Kilmarnock on Saturday. The former Central Coast Mariners boss was brought in after Lee Johnson was sacked earlier this month and, despite a necessary point secured, Hibs had been on course for a much-needed win until two late goals were conceded.

McManus has now voiced his concerns, sending a warning to the new coach that if their main issue is not resolved quickly, fans will be reminded of the 2003 woes. Writing for the Daily Record, the 42-year-old said: “Honestly the forwards at Easter Road must be tearing their hair out with what’s going on at the back.

“It’s not even taken 90 minutes for Nick Montgomery to see exactly what needs sorting after shoddy defending cost him the perfect start as boss at Kilmarnock on Saturday. Two up and coasting with 30 minutes to go only to concede twice and end up wondering how three points turned into one. It’s nothing new for Hibs fans of a certain age.”

McManus played as a striker for the club from 1997 to 2005 and has said of his time during the “2002-03 team that scored goals for fun and chucked them in just as joyfully, life was never dull.”

However, he then quickly reminds fans of the Tynecastle derby on New Year’s Day 2003 which saw the visitors go from 4-2 up to drawing 4-4.

“Suddenly from having a Carlsberg night out planned in my head I was back home staring at the four walls in my house. That was our season in a nutshell. And it’s all too similar watching the current side who now have the second best goals for record in the league - but the worst goals against.

“Yes they’re entertaining but for a manager it’s just wasting so much good work. There were lots of positives to take from Montgomery’s first game in charge. Hibs could have scored four or five in the first half. Nick must be delighted with the way they performed going forward.