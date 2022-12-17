Along with pal and unofficial translator Kevin Dąbrowski and manager Lee Johnson, the 21-year-old paid a visit to the MS Victoria ship that is housing several hundred people who have fled the conflict in their homeland to chat to his compatriots, hand out presents, and pose for photos.

The Hibs Community Foundation (HCF) has been working closely with the Dnipro Kids charity and Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) to ensure that a large number of refugees on the boat can enjoy Christmas despite the uncertainty caused by Russia’s invasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of the Ukrainians are set to attend the Christmas Lunch at Easter Road stadium on Christmas Day and 150 child refugees will head to the Foundation’s community hub on Sunday December 18 as part of the St Nicholas celebrations and next month 200 Ukrainians have been invited for a traditional meal at Easter Road, while contributions from the SPFL Trust’s Winter Fund has allowed a 12-week Ukrainian Lunch Club to be run at the stadium as well.

Mykola Kukharevych joined Hibs from ESTAC Troyes in the summer

Speaking to the club’s website Kukharevych said: “This is a very difficult time for Ukraine. Every day we fight for our freedom, and now it is very important to support and help Ukrainians, and I am glad that the club is doing this. I really want it all to end as soon as possible, and we could just live a normal and calm life and not worry about what could happen at any moment.

“It was a very nice feeling. I haven't been to Ukraine for a long time, so , talk with them, play football with the children and give some gifts, they were happy to see me, so I'm glad that we gave some good emotions for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hibs Community Foundation launched their Christmas Appeal last week and is continuing to support the North East Edinburgh Foodbank, the Salvation Army, and numerous other local community groups and charities.

There is also a silent auction with prizes including a coaching session with David Gray, a Directors’ Box Experience at Celtic Park with Hibs CEO Ben Kensell, and dinner with Lewis Stevenson and Paul Hanlon.

Advertisement Hide Ad