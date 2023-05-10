News you can trust since 1873
Neil Lennon talks with Olympiakos but English scene is also on the former Hibs and Celtic manager's mind

Lennon has been out of football since leaving Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia in October last year.

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 10th May 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 15:47 BST

Neil Lennon’s representatives are due for talks with the Greek club Olympiakos in the next 72 hours as the former Hibs and Celtic coach seeks a route back into management.

Olympiakos want to appoint a new head coach after the Spaniard Michel resigned last month. They are currently third in the Greek Super League and on course for the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds after beating leaders Panathinaikos on Monday. Sporting director Jose Anigo is in charge on an interim basis.

Lennon, 51, is available and keen to get back into work either in Britain or Europe. He was sacked by the Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia last October but his reputation in the eastern Mediterranean remains strong.

Most Popular

He guided Omonia to the 2022 Cypriot Cup and took them into the Europa League group phase to face Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol. Olympiakos officials are now scheduled for discussions with the Northern Irishman’s agents regarding their managerial vacancy.

Although Lennon would be interested in a potential move to Piraeus, he is also monitoring the management scene in England. Leicester City, where he spent more than four years as a player, may be looking for a new manager this summer and Lennon would be interested.

Dean Smith is in charge at the King Power Stadium until the end of the season as City try to stave off the threat of relegation from the English Premier League. Should they go down to the Championship, Lennon’s chances of getting the job could improve.

Neil Lennon is keen to make a return to football management.Neil Lennon is keen to make a return to football management.
Neil Lennon is keen to make a return to football management.
