A pair of Hibs favourites have been left debating what comes next for the forward.

Martin Boyle has reinvented himself in a more central forward position under head coach David Gray, featuring on Friday as the club moved past Ayr United 1-0 and into the Scottish Cup quarter-final. The Australian wasn’t quite firing on all cylinders and missed a big chance to score when Lenny Agbaire fluffed a clearance but he could only poke wide. Rocky Bushiri found a late winner at Somerset Park.

Gray would be more concerned if he wasn’t getting chances but overall this term, Boyle has been back to his best, scoring 12 times with eights assists. He is out of contract in the summer and that has former captain Ian Murray and ex-player plus boss John Hughes pondering.

Murray believes the deal has to prove value for money at Hibs. He said on Sportscene: “Oh, it's a fantastic opportunity. That was a mistake in the back line there. And, you know, a Martin Boyle on song scores that 10 out of 10. That kind of reminded me of him when he went through that wee dip earlier on in the season, but he managed to regain his confidence.

“So hopefully those misses don't do him too much harm. He'll be delighted and relieved that they came up with a goal so late on. That's a very, very tough decision at the moment. I think when you, over the last, say, four or five weeks, yeah, definitely, it probably depends on how long that contract's going to be for Martin.

“It's a really tough one for Hibs. They don't want to lose him, I don't think, but it depends on is it value for money all round.”

Hughes says he’d be keen to see Hibs keep him for another season at least. He added: “What I have noticed since Hibs have been on the run, he's not playing wide right. He's playing up front, he gets to roam, he can go down the left, and he's got goals in his game.

“Yeah, I would certainly want to keep him for another year, but there's so much depending on it in terms of the finance and where the club wants to go, but he's certainly a very, very good, valuable player for Hibs.”