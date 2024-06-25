New Hibs goalie sets important target after injury hell

SNS Group

Former England keeper needs games to make loan deal work

New Hibs goalie Josef Bursik insists he’s ready to start challenging for the No. 1 spot immediately. And the former England Under-21 star has revealed how new sporting director Malky Mackay sold the idea of a season-long loan at Easter Road.

Bursik, David Gray’s first signing as Hibs boss, failed to break into the Club Brugge first team following his January 2023 move to Belgium. A serious knee injury then kept him sidelined for months.

Returning to competitive football with Brugge’s academy side, Club NXT, in the Challenger Pro League for the second half of last season gave the 23-year-old all the incentive he needed to kick on. And the former Stoke goalie, who racked up over 50 appearances for the Potters before his move to Belgium, insists he’s moved to Scotland to play top-flight football.

Asked about challenging current incumbent Jojo Wollacott for the starting place going vacant following the retirement of Scotland legend David Marshall, Burski told Hibs TV: “Yeah, for sure. I just want to enjoy playing. It’s something I’m really looking forward to.

“I got a taste of it in the second league in Belgium last season. For me, that was all I needed. I brought that enthusiasm, that enjoyment, that happiness back to me. So I’m really looking forward to hopefully playing more.”

Admitting he could be ready to play against Edinburgh City at Meadowbank in Saturday’s friendly, he added: “That would be really nice. It will be nice to just get playing again. I’ll enjoy that if it’s the case.

“I played a lot of games at a young age, went on loan a few times – and really pushed for those loans, because I knew how important it was to get minutes. Ultimately, it allowed me to get my chance for England 21s and with Stoke as well.

“It was a tough decision to leave, but I needed a change. I went to Belgium and didn’t feature as much as I’d like, obviously had a knee injury that kept me out for a long time.

“I played a load of games for the second team when I came back a few months ago. So I feel like, playing wise, I’m in a good place. And mentally I’ve learned a lot in the past couple of years.

“I feel like right now is a good time to get back in, get playing, kick on and enjoy myself. I’ve missed it a lot.”

Explaining the thinking behind his move to Hibs, Bursik said: “It took a couple of weeks to get done. But, as soon as I heard of the interest, I was adamant that it got done. And I’m happy I’m here.

“I spoke to Malky quite a bit in recent weeks. He really sold the club to me. The size of the club, the big games the club were going to be involved in, and also how we wanted to do better than we did last season, make improvements.