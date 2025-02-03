Midfielder cleared to face Brown’s boys in Scottish Cup clash

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Hibs signing Alasana Manneh has delivered a bold one-word answer after being asked what fans should expect to see from their sole January recruit to date, the Gambian international declaring simply: “Quality.” And the former Barcelona prospect says he’s ready for a new challenge in Edinburgh, the latest stop on a well-travelled footballing journey.

Manneh, who spent time in the Barca system after the Spanish giants signed him from the Qatar-based Aspire Academy, also played in Bulgaria and Poland before joining Danish club Odense Boldklub. Hibs bought out the final six months of his contract with OB, effectively, to sign the 26-year-old on a three-and-a-half year deal last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to club TV about his journey so far, Manneh admitted: “It’s not been easy. Always you have some doubts.

“But it’s part of the journey. You have to always keep trying and keep going. Now I’m here, I will give my best.

“I heard good things about the club. I want to take the next step in my career.

“I’ve met the players and had my first training session. It’s been good so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everything has happened so fast. In a week, everything changed. I had my medical in Denmark, then travelled to get my visa – and now I’m here.”

A left-sided central midfielder with a reputation for ball-winning AND creating chances for team-mates, Manneh didn’t display any false modesty when pressed on what Hibs fans will see when he makes his debut, saying: “Quality.”

Hibs boss David Gray expects big things from his first signing of the January window, saying: “I think he's got really good energy, he holds the middle of the pitch really well, very competitive, but also very comfortable on the ball. He's come through Barcelona's academy as a young boy, so he can handle the ball, played in big games, played for a big club.

“I don't want to put too much pressure on him because you don't want to make it sound like he's signed the best player in the world. But at the same time, there's a reason why we've tried to get him for the qualities he's got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's an all-round midfielder and, for the way we play at the moment, I think it'll really help us. The left-sided nature of it as well, we've only got Joe Newell who's left-sided at the moment, so when Joe's not been playing, he can give us that balance at times.

“That is not the be-all and end-all, of course, but certainly adds to that balance in midfield and gives us something slightly different. I'm looking forward to working with him. I think when you watch his games, he has really good moments within the game, just like anybody else.

“He's got a very good pedigree. I don’t think he’ll be in time for the weekend because of his visa and international clearance - but we've managed to get all that done in terms of contracts and medicals and all that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will all get done before the window closes and then he'll be available after that, which is good. He gives us real strength and depth in the middle of the pitch.”

With all paperwork finalised, the playmaker is eligible to face Ayr United as Hibs travel to Somerset Park on Scottish Cup duty on Friday night, with former Easter Road favourite Scott Brown – now boss of the Honest Men – plotting to upset his old club.

Your next Hibs read: How gaffer and new recruitment guru are working together on Deadline Day