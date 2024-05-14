Mackay was linked with Hibs job when he attended the home defeat to St Johnstone last month.

Ex-Hibs boss and two SPFL rivals among early candidates

New Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay will lead the club’s search for a manager with back-up from billionaire Bournemouth owner Bill Foley’s Black Knight group. Mackay’s appointment to the newly-created role was announced this afternoon – just hours after Hibs made Nick Montgomery their fourth managerial casualty in less than two-and-a-half years.

The Hibs board went for ex-SFA performance director Mackay, whose arrival will see director of football Brian McDermott take on a more recruitment-based role, because of his experience within the Scottish game. And they could double down on that quality in pursuit of a new manager.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes, Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray – a former Hibs captain – and Neil Lennon, tipped for a return to Easter Road, have emerged as potential candidates in a process being conducted as part of the board’s ongoing root-and-branch review of the entire footballing operation. But it’s understood that Foley’s guidance and influence will form part of the process in appointing a successor to Montgomery, who was axed after eight months at the helm.

The Black Knight group count Bournemouth, FC Lorient and the new A-League franchise in Auckland among their stable. And Foley’s network of contacts across several countries is being seen as a resource by the Gordon Family, still the majority shareholders and in charge of all big decisions.

Hibs confirmed former Ross County, Wigan and Cardiff City boss Mackay’s arrival in a statement reading: “Hibernian FC are delighted to appoint Malky Mackay as the club’s sporting director. Mackay joins with a wealth of experience in Scottish football as a player, manager and performance director, and will officially start working with the club on 1 June 2024.

“As sporting director, Mackay will lead and oversee Hibernian FC’s entire football operation, encompassing all departments from recruitment through to the Academy. He will also lead on the appointment of the next head coach.

“During his time at the Scottish FA, Mackay oversaw the governing body’s player development strategy and created a high-performance framework that allowed the performance departments to flourish. With his extensive knowledge of the Scottish game, Mackay’s role will be integral to sporting performance, allowing the head coach to succeed on the pitch.”