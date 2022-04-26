Next Hibs manager: Club chiefs head to London for informal talks as Roy Keane becomes bookmakers' favourite

Chief executive Ben Kensell and head of recruitment Ian Gordon will be in the UK capital for the next few days to meet with those who’ve expressed an interest in succeeding Shaun Maloney as the club’s head coach.

However, the Evening News understands these are not interviews for the vacant role and a shortlist has yet to be drawn up.

Hibs are still looking to finalise their longlist as they take a patient approach in getting the right man for the job after Maloney was jettisoned just four months following his arrival.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy Keane has worked as an assistant, including with the Republic of Ireland national team, since leaving Ipswich in 2011. Picture: SNS

The motivation behind these meetings is twofold: it gives potential candidates the chance to sell themselves to Hibs, and for Kensell and Gordon to lay out the ambitions of the Easter Road side.

Once this process is over, Hibs will begin whittling down applicants before formal interviews will take place in front of the full club board.

Roy Keane is one coach who has made his interest known. The former Sunderland and Ipswich Town boss has been instilled as the favourite with the bookmakers as his odds went from 8/1 to evens overnight.

Keane hasn’t been a manager since leaving Portman Road but has been an assistant at Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland national team.

David Gray is currently in charge of first-team affairs at Hibs on an interim basis and is expected to remain in the role for the rest of the campaign.

Message from the editor