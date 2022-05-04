Next Hibs manager: Darren Ferguson not in the running as shortlist takes shape

The 39-year-old was sacked after just 120 days in charge following consecutive defeats in the league and Scottish Cup by rivals Hearts that ended Hibs’ hopes of a top-six finish and European football next season.

With club owner Ron Gordon jetting into Scotland at the weekend, the start of the interview process is planned for the end of the week, ahead of the final match of the season against St Johnstone on Sunday May 15.

Easter Road chief executive Ben Kensell and Head of Recruitment Ian Gordon spent time in London last week conducting informal talks with a number of potential candidates and while former Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson was among those spoken to, it is understood that he hasn’t made it to the final round.

Michael Appleton, who was heavily linked with the role in 2019 before Paul Heckingbottom was appointed, is also in the frame and a number of high-profile figures have met with the club since the process began.

Kensell and Gordon Snr will now be tasked with carrying out final-stage interviews, supported by selected board members, with club chiefs having whittled down an initial longlist to a final few candidates that fit the desired profile.

The new manager will have a larger playing budget and wage structure to play with as Hibs seek to bounce back after a broadly disappointing 2021/22 campaign, the coffers helped by Chris Mueller’s return to America to sign for MLS side Chicago Fire, and be able to bring in their own players as they see fit.

Chief executive Ben Kensell, left, and owner Ron Gordon will carry out final-stage interviews from next week