Next Hibs manager: Irish internationalist hails Roy Keane management and quashes 'misconception'

The 50-year-old has signalled his interest in succeeding Shaun Maloney, who was sacked after just four months in the role earlier this month, as he targets a return to management.

Ex-Sunderland boss Keane hasn’t held a top job himself since leaving Ipswich in 2011 but has worked as No.2 to Martin O’Neill with the Republic of Ireland national team and Nottingham Forest, and Paul Lambert as Aston Villa.

Speaking to the Daily Record Horgan, who played 81 times for Hibs and was coached by Keane at international level, backed his compatriot to make a difference in the Capital.

"There is a misconception about Roy's managerial career and maybe it doesn't get enough credit because he's so outspoken," the Wycombe attacker said.

"The truth of it is that he's had two big jobs as a manager, one of them he did really well with and another which he did pretty well with.

"There was a real positivity and chemistry within Martin O'Neill's Ireland squad and Roy played a big part in creating that.

"If he was to make the move to Hibs then it would be a different route from where my old club has gone previously but it would be a box-office appointment.

"He has so much experience and is so well-renowned within the game that he brings an instant credibility and stature to whatever job he's in and it's difficult to see him not making an impact."

The hunt for a new Easter Road manager is gathering pace with chief executive Ben Kensell and recruitment chief Ian Gordon travelling to England to run the rule over potential candidates.

Several high-profile names have expressed an interest in taking the reins at Hibs but the process is still in the early stages. The Capital club’s hierarchy are keen to take their time over a decision, with interim boss David Gray in charge for the remaining four games of the Scottish Premiership season.