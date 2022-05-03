Reports on Tuesday claimed the 50-year-old wasn’t enamoured by Hibs’ approach to transfers, which involves a committee decision rather than the manager having the final say, and this had turned him off the job.

The Evening News understands club chiefs have not had any contact with the ex-Sunderland and Ipswich boss in the wake of interest from his representatives in the days following Shaun Maloney’s sacking last month and he will not feature on the club’s shortlist, due to be compiled when Ron Gordon arrives back in Scotland later this week.

Easter Road chief executive Ben Kensell and recruitment chief Ian Gordon held a series of informal talks with potential candidates in England last week but the former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United midfielder was not among those who met with the Hibs pair in London.

Suggestions that Keane could be tempted back into management with Hibs after more than ten years led to him being installed as an early frontrunner for the job after his former Celtic team-mate was relieved of his duties after just 120 days in post.

Hibs are seeking a seasoned candidate who ideally has experience of managing in the UK as they search a successor for Maloney.

Henning Berg and Phillip Cocu have been credited with an interest while new names to feature in the betting include Silkeborg boss Kent Nielsen, Forest Green manager Rob Edwards, and former Easter Road boss Tony Mowbray but Hibs are keeping their cards close to their chest regarding genuine contenders.