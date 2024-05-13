Hibs manager Nick Montgomery applauds the supporters after Hibs' 4-0 defeat by Aberdeen at Easter Road.

Hibs suffered another brutal blow on Sunday in a 4-0 loss against Aberdeen.

Nick Montgomery admits Hibs need to add leadership with a dose of quality as the Easter Road side stumble towards the end of the season.

The boss watched his side fall to a brutal 4-0 loss in front of their home fans against Aberdeen on Sunday. For the fans that remained inside the ground after full-time, boos rang out and Montgomery was questioned on his future post-match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are two more Premiership matches against Motherwell and Livingston to come before this season ends, with the team in ninth currently. A summer transfer window is upcoming and the boss insists leadership is something that this current squad needs, but it wasn’t an option in January. An overhaul will commence but he is keen to stress that it is quality that Hibs need rather than the bloated numbers the squad currently holds right now.

Montgomery said: “That’s a question that has been asked all season. We had some players with good experience on the pitch today, but January is not a time to bring leaders in because no-one lets them go then.

“And if you are going to be signing players in January they are going to cost a lot of money and you are going to have to put them on multiple year contracts.

“Moving forward we need a bit more leadership but we also need quality in key areas. It’s quality over quantity because there are a lot of contracted players at the club. Moving forward, we need more leadership. But we also need more quality in key areas. It’s quality over quantity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need a strong starting team and bench. That can get us where we need to be. Some young players have done well this season but results can overshadow that at times.”

He added: “The players are hurting in there and I’m hurting as a manager. We lost that game on not doing the basics well. We were chasing it in the second half and it wasn’t good enough.