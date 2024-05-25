Former Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery

Hibs are on the hunt for a new head coach after he was sacked earlier this month.

Nick Montgomery insists he has left Hibs in a better place than how he found it after his sacking as head coach.

The former Scotland youth international lasted less than a year in charge at Easter Road after taking over from Lee Johnson early in the 23/24 Premiership season. His work at Central Coast Mariners in the A-League attracted Easter Road attention but a bottom six finish brought increased scrutiny upon him.

He was then relieved of his duties after a 4-0 loss to Aberdeen. Speaking to FTBL, Montgomery has revealed he has already had opportunities to make an immediate dugout return, as he insists taking a chance on Hibs youngsters has provided a pool of talent for the future.

Montgomery explained: “When I took over Hibs in September, without a pre season and after a difficult start, we were bottom of the league sitting in the relegation places but reached a Scottish Cup quarter final and a League Cup semi final.

“We were only 20 seconds away from making the top six before conceding a last minute equaliser against Motherwell. I think by giving several young players their chance during my time there I was able to build a bit of depth for the future. I left the club in a better place than I found it.

“I had one window in January which is always a difficult window and brought In Myziane Maolida (11 goals in 18 appearances) who was our top scorer, plus Nathan Moriah Welsh who won young player of the year. We also brought the average age down from around 29 to 26 we were on a good long term path with by bringing about change, which is always uncomfortable.

“I’ve already had some offers but it needs to be the right project and I’m not going to necessarily rush into making any snap decisions. It needs to be the right opportunity and with a club which has an aligned vision to stick to a process and build something sustainable, which takes time.