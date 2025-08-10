A Partizan Belgrade star has launched a wild claim on an element of the refereeing in Thursday’s first leg battle with Hibs.

A Partizan Belgrade star has said a UK-based VAR officiating team left him confused, in strong claims after Hibs’ famous victory in Serbia.

Martin Boyle’s double puts the Easter Road side on the brink of the Conference League play-offs after a 2-0 success away from home in leg one of their third round qualifier. It was not without refereeing angst for the hosts, Vukasin Djurdjevic sent off in the first half for two bookings while VAR intervened to hand Boyle the chance to score from the spot. He duly obliged to put David Gray’s side in a strong position for the home leg this coming Thursday.

Goalkeeper Mark Milosevic has aired his anger with the refereeing decisions, particularly with VAR operator Chris Kavanagh and Ian Hussin being from England.

He said: “They say that the ball did not go towards that player at all, that it was too harsh, but I did not see it. As far as I understand, the VAR referees were from Great Britain and that is very strange to me. I can't comment on those things though. They probably know better than we do.

“We knew what kind of team they are, physically strong and always going for the jump. We showed that we know how to play football, a little different, we made them defend. What in the second leg? Let's go for the win, to get a positive result and move on .

“We did not deserve to lose this game, with 10 players we had control of the game. Unfortunately, we conceded two goals. We were cut by a red card, now whether it was too strict or not, I didn't have time to look. We continued to play as if nothing had happened, we had chances and didn't use them, but they did. This is Europe, mistakes are punished. Nothing is lost, we go there, win there and move on.”

Hibs verdict from Partizan Belgrade

There was a more measured response from midfielder Vanja Dragojevic. He paid credit to Hibs and reaffirmed that belief in turning the tie around remains high within the Serbian ranks. The midfielder said: “A very demanding game, first of all physically. After the red card it was even more difficult. We created chances and after that, we parried.... Whatever happened, happened - that's football. We'll immediately turn to the game against Napredak.

“As I said, Hibernian is a very strong team, it was difficult, but we quickly adapted and stuck together. I already stated that the exclusion of our player was decisive, but even after that we looked good, so I think we have a chance. Just take it easy.”

For Hibs, they have a clash with Kilmarnock at Easter Road in the Premiership to contend with first before they face their Serbian foes again. The winner of the tie between Hibs and Partizan will go on to face either AEK Larnaca or Legia Warsaw for a place in the league phase.