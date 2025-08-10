Here are some of the latest Hibs transfer headlines ahead of their latest clash.

Hibs have started the season brightly and fans have been buoyed by another new signing ahead of their latest clash.

After signing Scotland international Grant Hanley earlier this week, Miguel Chaiwa has strengthened the midfield on a permanent basis after time at Young Boys in Switzerland. His arrival fuels the good mood around Leith after beating Dundee 2-1 in their Premiership opener, and following that up with a stunning 2-0 Conference League third round qualifier first leg win at Partizan Belgrade.

Next up is Kilmarnock at Easter Road before the return leg with Serbian opposition next week. In the meantime, here are the latest Leith-themed transfer headlines, including a shock football return for an ex Hibs and Sunderland man.

Why Miguel Chaiwa has signed for Hibs

Head coach David Gray’s new midfielder has promised a combative style that will add an extra edge to the middle of the park. Chaiwa told Hibs TV: “From what I've experienced so far, [I expect it to be] intense, with more duels. It's going to be exciting for me. For me, I might describe myself as more of a box-to-box player.

"I'm creative, able to eliminate players and full of energy - and not scared to go into duels. That's me. I'm really, really excited to play and to be with the squad. I can't wait for it. And if the coach gives me a chance, I have to prove it.

“I’m really, really happy to be here. Looking at how they welcome me, it's been more like a family welcome. So I'm really, really happy and excited to be here. I believe in every life, in football, there is always a new chapter. So I decided to carry on in a new chapter, and in a new environment for me."

Anthony Stokes returns to football

Former striker Anthony Stokes has returned to football - at Conor McGregor’s pub team. He made 38 appearances for Sunderland at the start of his career and also featured prominently for Celtic. Over multiple spells at Hibs, Stokes scored 46 goals in 94 games, helping them win the Scottish Cup in 2016. Since last being spotted playing professionally at Livingston, off the field issues have plagued him.

Already back in 2013, the ex Republic of Ireland international was handed a two-year suspended sentence for headbutting a man in Dublin. The striker has also admitted to stalking a former girlfriend and that resulted in five months in prison during 2024 for breaching court orders in relation to the offence. There was then a 15 month prison sentence in 2024 after being found with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine after a high speed chase, also over the alcohol limit. A community service order was imposed after the sentence was suspended entirely.

The striker has announced on social media his move to Black Forge FC, a pub team at Conor McGregor's Black Forge Inn pub, where the fighter famed in the UFC has featured on occasion. Stokes said: "Better get the dust knocked off the boots."

Marvin Ekpiteta to MK Dons reaction

MK Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting believes the English League Two club have come up trumps after sealing a permanent move for Hibs defender Marvin Ekpiteta. The former Blackpool man played 17 times in his sole year at Easter Road and has returned south of the border.

He said: “Our aim this summer has been clear – bring in real quality that will raise the level of the squad, and Marvin ticks every box. He’s played at different levels in England and Scotland, he’s a leader, and he brings something unique to our defensive unit. His games played and promotions tell you everything about his professionalism, consistency and winning mentality.

“Marvin is a defender who loves defending – he’s powerful, athletic, dominant in the air, and we believe those qualities will give us greater solidity and presence at the back. We’re excited to see the impact he’ll make both on the pitch and in the dressing room.”