Hibs predicted XI: Three changes with Partizan in mind as David Gray nudges rotation wheel

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 9th Aug 2025, 17:00 BST

Hibs will return to Premiership action on Sunday when they host Kilmarnock at Easter Road - but what changes could David Gray make ahead of the game?

There is something of a balancing act lying in wait for Hibs manager David Gray prepares for his side’s home game with Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

Gray will take next week’s UEFA Conference League third qualifying round second leg against FK Partizan into consideration when finalising his plans for the meeting with Killie after a Martin Boyle brace gave Hibs a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Serbia.

Although rotation is more than possible during a hectic start to the season, Gray will also hope to build on the 2-1 win his side claimed at Dundee in their opening game of the Premiership season last weekend.

So with so much to deliberate ahead of Sunday’s game, who could be named in the Hibs starting XI as they kickstart their home fixtures for the league season?

1. GK: Jordan Smith

2. CB: Warren O'Hora

3. CB: Rocky Bushiri

4. CB: Jack Iredale

