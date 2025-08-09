There is something of a balancing act lying in wait for Hibs manager David Gray prepares for his side’s home game with Kilmarnock on Sunday afternoon.

Gray will take next week’s UEFA Conference League third qualifying round second leg against FK Partizan into consideration when finalising his plans for the meeting with Killie after a Martin Boyle brace gave Hibs a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Serbia.

Although rotation is more than possible during a hectic start to the season, Gray will also hope to build on the 2-1 win his side claimed at Dundee in their opening game of the Premiership season last weekend.

So with so much to deliberate ahead of Sunday’s game, who could be named in the Hibs starting XI as they kickstart their home fixtures for the league season?