Everton and Newcastle United are two sides said to be interested in the Hibs and Scotland favourite.

Hibs stand to benefit if John McGinn is allowed to leave Aston Villa this summer - with Everton one of the sides keen.

The Scotland hero started out at St Mirren and moved on to Easter Road for a memorable three year spell, where he won the Scottish Cup and Championship. McGinn has now made himself Aston Villa captain, remaining with the Villans since joining them in 2018 while playing Championship football, embarking on a journey that’s included Champions League action.

Now Everton boss David Moyes is said to be keen on a deal, with Newcastle United also monitoring the situation. Talk of an £18m bid has surfaced and the interested has been addressed on Sky Sports, with Hibs likely keeping track of developments. As part of the deal that clinched a move to Aston Villa, Hibs bagged a sell on fee of 15%, with St Mirren due 30% of that. Even with the Buddies taking a chunk, a substantial eight figure move would spark a cash windfall in Leith.

John McGinn to Everton addressed

Presenter Mark McAdam said: “If you speak to anyone at the top of Aston Villa, they'll say not for sale. Club captain, absolutely no chance. We don't want to lose him. He's going into the final two years of his Aston Villa contract. We know how important he is to Unai Emery and that team, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well. He's an exceptional captain, exceptional leader, and someone that really brings and gels that dressing room together.

“But you can understand why there is interest in a player of his calibre and quality. David Moyes loves his leadership skills, loves his experience, and of course, that versatility, because he can play in multiple positions as well. So that's why there is that attraction to someone who I guess they maybe felt like they could tease out of Aston Villa. We know that Aston Villa have to be respectful and mindful of FFP and PSR at the moment as well because of their current situation.

“And maybe there will be one or two clubs that just try and tempt them with an offer. He is 30 years old. Now, he's not got a huge resale value, although we've been saying for years that resale value doesn't exist. Look at Son-Heung min going to LAFC for £20m at 33. So, if you're the right type of player, you've got the right type of global profile, there is still value there. Every time I talk about John McGinn, Hibs fans message me and say, what's happening? What's happening? Is he going? Because obviously for them, that chunk of money could be quite substantial for them to reinvest as well.”

John McGinn transfer prediction

Former Wales striker Robert Earnshaw was also on the panel and made a prediction that would be music to the ears of the Easter Road coffers. He wonders if £30m could tempt Aston Villa into selling to Everton, which would bank Hibs a cool sum just over the £3m mark even with the St Mirren percentage to factor in.

He added: “There's still value there. John McGinn is an interesting one because this is my take on it. Everton have gone in and said, listen, would you take 18 million? I think if they up it, there'll be more of a discussion because he's a quality player, quality leader, fits Everton perfectly. Does £30m tempt you? I think there'll be more conversations with that.

“He's excellent. What you're going to get from McGinn is absolute heart, quality at the right time, leadership. But also, I think he's underrated in terms of he's all round, he's tackles, he's creating, he'll give the pass before the final pass. He adds so much to a team and of course, Aston Villa is not going to want him to leave, absolutely not. Maybe the right price, they might look at it, but as footballing-wise, no, no chance. I don't think he actually leaves, but there'll be some discussions and temptation for sure if the price goes up higher.”