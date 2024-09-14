Then-Hibs caretaker manager David Gray (left) and former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou | (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The former Hibs player always had a feeling about the current gaffer at Easter Road.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a team talk like he’d never seen before - and Jamie Murphy was always certain David Gray would become Hibs boss one day.

The Ayr United winger was in the changing room when the current boss took interim charge for a League Cup final against Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic. Hibs ultimately lost that but Murphy remembers Gray’s team talk to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the finest he’d ever heard over a career that started at Motherwell and spanned to big clubs south of the border like Brighton and Sheffield United. Murphy could always see Gray becoming the permanent head coach he is now, and that stint as interim gaffer helped prove it.

He told Open Goal: "I think it was always set that way, wasn't it? They call him 'Sir' David Gray at Hibs - someone with that nickname at a club is always going to get a job at some point!

“But he was really good, and his coaching was really good. I think he'll do well. Hibs is a hard place to do well but he's certainly got everything about him.

“Dave took over for the final and gave what I think is the best pre-match team talk I've ever heard. He spoke about scoring the winner in the Scottish Cup final in 2016, how it changed his life and what it meant to him, and how he wanted that feeling for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He told us that he'd never get that again because his playing career was finished, and it was our chance to get that feeling and be remembered. We took the lead in the game and I remember thinking, 'We're going to win' - and then 30 seconds later they scored, straight from kick-off.

“You couldn't really see anything because of the smoke from the pyro. If we'd kept it 1-0 for another ten minutes... but when they scored you kinda felt they would score again."