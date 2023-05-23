Predicted Hibs XI v Celtic – with a change of shape and personnel
Four points behind the Jambos in the race for fourth, manager Lee Johnson knows his team need a victory in Leith and a win for Rangers at Ibrox to set up an Edinburgh derby shoot-out at Tynecastle on the final day. European places are potentially available up to fifth place in the league – as long as Ange Postecoglou's side beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June, but fourth place would mean starting in a later round.
Johnson wasn’t happy with his team’s performance in the home defeat by Rangers on Sunday, so we expect changes to both shape and personnel. If the manager adopts the formationa that worked pretty well at Celtic park last time the teams met, this is the team we believe he’ll go with against Celtic.