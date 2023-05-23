News you can trust since 1873
Hibs predicted XI. Picture: SNS
Predicted Hibs XI v Celtic – with a change of shape and personnel

Hibs host Celtic at Easter Road on Wednesday in the second last Scottish Premiership match of the season knowing that a win is essential to keep their hopes alive of pipping Hearts for fourth place.
Phil Johnson
By Phil Johnson
Published 23rd May 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 17:27 BST

Four points behind the Jambos in the race for fourth, manager Lee Johnson knows his team need a victory in Leith and a win for Rangers at Ibrox to set up an Edinburgh derby shoot-out at Tynecastle on the final day. European places are potentially available up to fifth place in the league – as long as Ange Postecoglou's side beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June, but fourth place would mean starting in a later round.

Johnson wasn’t happy with his team’s performance in the home defeat by Rangers on Sunday, so we expect changes to both shape and personnel. If the manager adopts the formationa that worked pretty well at Celtic park last time the teams met, this is the team we believe he’ll go with against Celtic.

Clean sheet last week and will keep his place.

1. GK - DAVID MARSHALL

Clean sheet last week and will keep his place.

The player best suited to the wing-back role on the right

2. RWB - CHRIS CADDEN

The player best suited to the wing-back role on the right

Expected to come in for Stevenson and provide fresh legs on the left flank

3. LWB – Marijan Cabraja

Expected to come in for Stevenson and provide fresh legs on the left flank

The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but slide to the right to accommodate three centre-backs

4. DRC - WILL FISH

The Manchester United loanee will keep his place but slide to the right to accommodate three centre-backs

