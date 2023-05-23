Four points behind the Jambos in the race for fourth, manager Lee Johnson knows his team need a victory in Leith and a win for Rangers at Ibrox to set up an Edinburgh derby shoot-out at Tynecastle on the final day. European places are potentially available up to fifth place in the league – as long as Ange Postecoglou's side beat Inverness in the Scottish Cup final on 3 June, but fourth place would mean starting in a later round.