Premier Sports to stream Hibs League Cup group stage matches

Hibs will face Elgin City in their first League Cup clash next season.

Premier Sports has announced that it has expanded its broadcast package for Scottish football for the upcoming 2024/25 season. On top of the five Scottish League Cup games already announced as television picks, a further 25 games from the group stage will be available to watch.

All four of Hibs’ upcoming group fixtures will be shown live on Premier Sports. The official list of 30 televised games and their dates has been released, those not included in the list will be available to watch via online streams.

Premier Sports will broadcast more than 75 domestic matches in Scotland this coming season. This latest announcement comes following a new bumper deal agreed last month between the broadcasting giant and the Scottish Professional Football League. The agreement will see 20 live league fixtures shown each campaign, starting this summer and rolling for five seasons.

Premier Sports acquired the rights as part of a bidding process, which involved multiple other broadcasters.

SPFL group chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “With Premier Sports already having the rights to the Premier Sports Cup and Scottish Cup, they have cemented their place as a key broadcaster of live Scottish football. We are extremely grateful to Premier Sports for their increased investment into the game, which will bring an additional eight-figure sum into Scottish football over the next five years, meaning further record-breaking payments to clubs.”

The Scottish League Cup will get underway on Saturday, July 13th, with all fixtures kicking off at 3pm, except for Queen of the South vs Aberdeen, which will get underway at 5.15pm. Hibs have been drawn into Group C and their first match of the competition will be a visit to Borough Briggs to take on League Two side Elgin City.

The Hibees will then host Queen’s Park at Easter Road three days later, before visiting Kelty Hearts at New Central Park on July 20th, followed by a home clash with Peterhead before the Scottish Premiership season gets underway.