Hibs transfer talk is heating up surrounding the Dundee man.

The pundits have been left debating whether Luke McCowan could become a Hibs player - and the optics Dundee would be sending if they sold their star man to a rival.

After a goal in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with rivals Dundee United on the opening day of the Premiership season, the rumour mill has been rife with talk that David Gray wants the Dundee skipper at Easter Road. He is on the hunt for reinforcements after sealing deals for Nicky Cadden and Junior Hoilett this week, with Kieran Bowie posed to swap Fulham for Leith.

Ex-Hibs and Dundee pair Scott Allan and Tam McManus have been discussing the state of play surrounding a possible transfer involving their previous sides. The former rates McCowan highly but had a question to ask over the finances that would be needed to pull off such a transfer.

Allan told PLZ: “I really like him. I think he is excellent. I’d be surprised if Dundee let him go. What type of fee would Hibs need to pay?”

McManus responded with the notion that a bumper fee would be needed for the star who still has a year left on his Dens Park contract. He explained: “I think you are looking for £500k.

“I am not sure of his contract situation off the top of my head but if it’s a year or two left, at least £500k. I wouldn’t be letting him go for less than that and I don’t know if Hibs have got that.”

Allan chimed back in wondering how it would look for Dundee to sell a prized asset to a club who will be pushing to get into the top six alongside them this season. He added : “I can imagine Dundee see themselves finishing above Hibs this season.

“In terms of a group, they will think their squad is as good to have another good season. To sell probably your best player to Hibs, it’s saying something.”