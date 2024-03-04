Joe Newell has impressed in recent weeks for Hibs.

The Sportscene pundits reckon a tactical tweak by Nick Montgomery has got the best out of the current Easter Road squad - and unlocked a new role for Joe Newell.

After a 2-1 win over Dundee and impressing during a 1-1 Edinburgh derby draw at Tynecastle, Hibs ended the three-game run in seven days with a 2-0 win over Ross County. Myziane Maolida pounced on an error by County keeper George Wickens to open the scoring.

Dylan Levitt finished off the scoring to move Hibs into the top six. Sportscene pundit James McFadden noted boss Montgomery's switch from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 as a big reason why they have gone five games without defeat.

He said on the weekend's highlight show: "Since they have that slight tweak to the shape, they have looked so much better, defensively and going forward. They are on a great run at the moment and you don't want to be giving them any gifts. Credit to Maolida, he's alert and puts it in the net.

Former Hearts and Rangers winger Neil McCann agreed. He added: "Fair play to Hibs. As Faddy says and we spoke about it in the derby, a great effort Hibs put in but with that structure change, I think they look a lot more secure at the back.

"They look a lot more purposeful when going forward as if they do overcommit on the outsides, they are in a better set-up.