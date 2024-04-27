Rangers loanee Fabio Silva

Hibs are back in action this weekend with an away trip to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership. They drew 1-1 at Motherwell last time out after Myziane Maolida’s penalty.

Hearts are on the road as well and take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding some of the Edinburgh pair’s league rivals...

Rangers transfer latest

Rangers are ‘more likely’ to pursue a permanent move for Brighton and Hove Albion loanee Abdallah Sima this summer than Fabio Silva from Wolves, according to a report by Football Insider. The pair are poised to head back to their respective Premier League clubs this summer and their futures are up in the air.

Sima has scored 16 goals since his switch to Glasgow last June, having previously had spells away from the AMEX Stadium at Stoke City and Angers. Meanwhile, Silva joined in January and has found the net on four occasions.

St Johnstone man loving loan at Dundee United

Defender Sam McClelland has enjoyed his time on loan at Dundee United following his winter switch. The Terrors are back in the top flight next term.

St Johnstone face Hibs next and have a decision to make regarding the future of the former Chelsea man. He has said, as per The Courier: “It is good to be recognised and to have the fans speaking well of you. The supporters here have been amazing and especially in the last few weeks. They have helped get us over the line.

“I have been playing, the team have done well and, with what we have achieved, it has worked out brilliantly.”

Celtic winger latest

As per Fotboll Direkt, Stoke City are unlikely to sign Sead Haksabanovic on a permanent deal in the next transfer window from Celtic. He joined the Potters on a temporary basis last year but hasn’t been able to make much of an impact at the Bet365 Stadium.