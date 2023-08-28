News you can trust since 1873
The 2 former Hibs players who are among the Old Firm derbies all time top scorers

Hibs and Hearts Glaswegian rivals play first Old Firm derby of the season this weekend...

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:47 BST

This weekend will see one of the hottest fixtures in the Scottish football calendar take place as Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers face each other for the first Old Firm derby of the 2023/24 season.

Some of the greatest players to ever grace the Scottish game made their names in the famous fixture and quite a few of them have their roots in Edinburgh. Indeed, of the 12 all time leading league goalscorers in the fixture, two of them began their careers with the Leith club (Sandy McMahon and Kenny Miller).

Here is where the two former Hibees rank on the list of all time Old Firm derby league goalscorers:

Games = 30

1. Tom McAdam (Celtic) - 8 goals

Games = 30

Games = 19

2. Mark Hateley (Rangers) - 8 goals

Games = 19

Games = 18

3. Charlie Nicholas (Celtic) - 8 goals

Games = 18

Games = 17

4. Derek Parlane (Rangers) - 8 goals

Games = 17

