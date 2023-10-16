Rangers are continuing to interview candidates for the managerial vacancy. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The international break is soon to be over with stars returning to their Scottish Premiership clubs ahead of a busy weekend in the domestic leagues. Nick Montgomery’s Hibs will travel to Ibrox to face a new look Rangers after the Gers finally confirmed their new manager.

Meanwhile, Hibs’ rivals Hearts will welcome Rangers’ fiercest rivals Celtic in Sunday afternoon’s fixture as key figures such as Martin Boyle, Kye Rowles and Kenneth Vargas all return from international duty with their respective nations. Ahead of a busy weekend of Scottish Premiership action, here is the latest news Hibs and Hearts’ domestic rivals.

New manager, same result

Some Rangers directors had doubts about the appointment of Philippe Clement and he has his work cut out at a club without a long-term plan (The Scottish Sun). A journalist with the Scottish Sun believes Clement has fallen into the same old trap that befell his Ibrox predecessors after he was handed yet another three-and-a-half year contract from Glasgow. Gio Van Bronckhorst signed a three-and-a-half year deal and lasted a year and three days.

Michael Beale was then handed three-and-a-half years but lasted 308 days. Before them, Pedro Caixinha and Mark Warburton both got three years.One lasted 248 days, the other 20 months. Billie Leckie argues that it is the Rangers recruitment process which is flawed and struggles to see what Clement can do to reverse his already written fate.

Two ex-Ibrox stars eye return

Philippe Clement Rangers backroom staff ‘could’ involve two ex-Ibrox stars as Thomas Buffel link addressed (Football Scotland). New Rangers boss Philippe Clement could be set to keep Steven Davis and Alex Rae as part of the Belgian’s Ibrox backroom team, according to reports.

Davis and Rae, who were drafted in as interim boss and assistant respectively following Michael Beale’s, could well be handed permanent roles as Clement is reportedly keen to incorporate staff who have a ‘deep understanding’ of Rangers. Meanwhile, reports linking former Rangers midfielder and Clement’s countryman Thomas Buffel to join the new-look Rangers coaching team have been rubbished.

Hoops star set for greatness

Celtic hero tipped to be next big midfield sensation by former Dons star (Celtics are here). Peter Kjaer, a former Aberdeen keeper turned football pundit for Danish TV, expressed his admiration for O’Riley’s performances at Celtic, emphasising his surprise at the midfielder’s omission from Denmark’s national squad.

According to Kjaer, given O’Riley’s current trajectory, and playing in the Champions League, it feels only a matter of time before he gets the senior call-up. Speaking to RecordSport, Kjaer said of the 22-year-old, “Of course, it’s tough for O’Riley to break in when you look at the names already there.