Rangers v Hibs last 10 meetings as flares cause standstill and red cards aplenty

Hibs will head through to Ibrox this weekend as the Scottish Premiership returns

Nick Montgomery will have his first taste of Glaswegian action as Hibs prepare to face Rangers this weekend. This will be the Ibrox side’s first outing with their new manager Philippe Clement who was appointed last weekend following a lengthy process in which the likes of Frank Lampard and Graham Potter were all potential replacements for Michael Beale.

This will be Hibs first game back in action since the international break and they will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run under the former Sheffield man. Their last outing saw a stunning fight-back as Elie Youan scored a 82-second brace to equalise at Tynecastle.

Since the Edinburgh derby, the likes of Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller have reported for international duty and will now return to the squad, ready for the next block of Scottish Premiership drama. This is not set to be a quiet weekend and if previous clashes between these two sides are anything to go by, it will be an exceptionally tightly-contested battle. Here are the ten previous meetings between Rangers and Hibs...

