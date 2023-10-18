News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

Rangers v Hibs last 10 meetings as flares cause standstill and red cards aplenty

Hibs will head through to Ibrox this weekend as the Scottish Premiership returns

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 18th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Nick Montgomery will have his first taste of Glaswegian action as Hibs prepare to face Rangers this weekend. This will be the Ibrox side’s first outing with their new manager Philippe Clement who was appointed last weekend following a lengthy process in which the likes of Frank Lampard and Graham Potter were all potential replacements for Michael Beale.

This will be Hibs first game back in action since the international break and they will be hoping to continue their unbeaten run under the former Sheffield man. Their last outing saw a stunning fight-back as Elie Youan scored a 82-second brace to equalise at Tynecastle.

Since the Edinburgh derby, the likes of Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller have reported for international duty and will now return to the squad, ready for the next block of Scottish Premiership drama. This is not set to be a quiet weekend and if previous clashes between these two sides are anything to go by, it will be an exceptionally tightly-contested battle. Here are the ten previous meetings between Rangers and Hibs...

Alfredo Morelos scored in the 51st minute to put Rangers ahead at Easter Road

1. January 2021: Hibs 0-1 Rangers

Alfredo Morelos scored in the 51st minute to put Rangers ahead at Easter Road

Photo Sales
Rangers had goals from Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent to give them the three points at Ibrox.

2. April 2021: Rangers 2-1 Hibs

Rangers had goals from Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent to give them the three points at Ibrox.

Photo Sales
Ryan Porteous was sent off in the 30th minute to allow two second-half goals from Rangers as the Gers beat Hibs 2-1.

3. October 2021: Rangers 2-1 Hibs

Ryan Porteous was sent off in the 30th minute to allow two second-half goals from Rangers as the Gers beat Hibs 2-1.

Photo Sales
A hat-trick for Martin Boyle as Hibs celebrated reaching the final of the Scottish League Cup.

4. November 2021: Rangers 1-3 Hibs (League Cup)

A hat-trick for Martin Boyle as Hibs celebrated reaching the final of the Scottish League Cup.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish PremiershipPhilippe ClementRangersTynecastle