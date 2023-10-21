Adam Le Fondre is back in the starting XI to face Rangers, the Englishman edging out Christian Doidge as Nick Montgomery makes just two changes to the line-up who kicked off against Hearts at Tynecastle with Paul Hanlon replacing Rocky Bushiri. This will mark the defender’s 550th appearance for Hibs.

And Hibs fans will be hoping that the striker, an arch schemer revelling in being given licence to do more than just roam the penalty box, proves worth his place in Montgomery’s toughest test to date.

Trips to Govan always produce a bit of colour and, on arrival in the car park just across from Ibrox earlier, the mangled carcass of a pheasant could be seen protruding from the grill of a white Vauxhall. An ignominious ending for an aristocratic bird.