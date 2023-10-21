Rangers v Hibs live: Is it on TV? Team news, score updates, Storm Babet weather news
Hibs travel to Glasgow to face Rangers at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hibs face Rangers at Ibrox this afternoon as Nick Montgomery looks to continue his good start to managing the Edinburgh side. Rangers are aiming to close the gap on Celtic in Philippe Clement’s first game in charge.
We will have all the latest team news, weather updates, score updates and match reaction from the fixture, with our Hibs reporter John Greechan providing expert analysis from Ibrox as well. Ahead of the fixture, Montgomery said on Clement: “The pressure is on him now to perform and implement what he wants - and I’m sure they all want that quickly.”
Stay tuned for all of the above as Hibs face Rangers at Ibrox.
Rangers v Hibs live
“I’m curious about the reaction” - Rangers boss ahead of his first clash
Philippe Clement speaking on BBC Radio Scotland ahead of his first Scottish Premiership match in charge: “We need to build a story for the next couple of months.
“I expect to see the things that we practiced. It’s impossible to not see imperfections after two training sessions.
“But I want to see them playing forwards. They’ve been playing too much lateral and backwards. I’m curious about the reaction now and I want to see the synergy between the players and the fans.”
Rangers vs Hibs line-ups with 50 minutes until kick-off
Nick Montgomery is once again opting for his preferred 4-4-2 as he takes on Rangers:
Rangers: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic, Lundstram, Raskin, Lammers, Sima, Wright, Dessers.
Substitutes: McCrorie, Ridvan, Jack, Cantwell, Roofe, Davies, Balogun, McCausland, Danilo.
Hibernian: Marshall, Miller, Hanlon, Fish, Obita, Newell, Jeggo, Boyle, Youan, Vente, Le Fondre.
Substitutes: Wollacott, Levitt, Stevenson, Doidge, Delferriere, Jair, Campbell, Rocky, Whittaker.
Latest squad news as tension builds at Ibrox
Adam Le Fondre is back in the starting XI to face Rangers, the Englishman edging out Christian Doidge as Nick Montgomery makes just two changes to the line-up who kicked off against Hearts at Tynecastle with Paul Hanlon replacing Rocky Bushiri. This will mark the defender’s 550th appearance for Hibs.
And Hibs fans will be hoping that the striker, an arch schemer revelling in being given licence to do more than just roam the penalty box, proves worth his place in Montgomery’s toughest test to date.
Trips to Govan always produce a bit of colour and, on arrival in the car park just across from Ibrox earlier, the mangled carcass of a pheasant could be seen protruding from the grill of a white Vauxhall. An ignominious ending for an aristocratic bird.
But was it also an ominous warning of things to come? We’ll soon find out.
Storm Babet weather updates
Is Rangers v Hibs on TV?
You can no longer watch home games at Rangers live on TV. There’s no pay-per-view option to watch the game in the UK or Ireland now, just audio coverage available on BBC Radio Scotland or Rangers TV. You can, of course, stay tuned with us as we provide score updates throughout the fixtures. Watch out for pre-match team news and match reaction too.