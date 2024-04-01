Rangers vs Hibs penalty gets definitive Ref Watch verdict as Dermot Gallagher makes VAR feelings clear
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher reckons VAR and David Dickinson were right to award a penalty against Hibs versus Rangers.
Nectar Triantis was penalised following a review by Dickinson after being deemed to have fouled John Souttar with his arm inside the box. James Tavernier missed the penalty and Scott Wright's follow-up was then ruled out by VAR for encroachment, but the original award left Hibs disappointed. The Easter Road side left the Premiership clash with a 3-1 defeat and sit seventh with two games to go until the split.
Pundits have also slammed the decision but speaking on Sky Sports' Ref Watch, former referee Gallagher has gone against the grain and said a penalty to Rangers was the right call. He said: "When I saw the replay and when it goes to VAR, absolutely right.
"What I would say is it's also a yellow card as flailing arm, catches him in the face. Credit to the VAR as when I first saw it I didn't think foul. When I see the replay, definitely a foul."
Gallagher added on the encroachment: "If he had size six boots instead of eight he wouldn't have encroached. Because it's him that scores, it's all about impact and who impacts on the rebound. This is where there is zero tolerance. Once his toe is over the line, that is it."
Montgomery said on Saturday: “You better not ask me about the penalty. I’m disappointed to concede it but I’ve said that too often so everyone else can give their opinion on it. Another good save from Marsh which isn’t easy against Tavernier and thankfully there was a foot in the box so it was disallowed.
"That was a bit of justice for us. You need a bit of luck when you come here because they’re a quality team, probably the best in the league right now.”
