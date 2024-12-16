One of Hibs’ weekend opponents has gone after the referee after a couple of decisions.

Ross County star James Brown claims his side weren’t helped by referee Lloyd Wilson’s "ego" during defeat at Hibs.

The Staggies conceded two penalties inside three second-half minutes. George Harmon and then Ryan Leak were guilty of shirt pulls and eventually after Jack Hamilton saved the first from Nicky Cadden, Elie Youan dispatched the second.

David Gray’s side were behind in the game but rallied through Dwight Gayle’s strike, Youan’s spot-kick and a stoppage-time Josh Campbell goal. County man Brown was insistent he was fouled by Youan in the build-up to Campbell’s and Wilson awarded the goal despite a VAR recommendation to review the footage.

Brown said: "A million per cent it's a foul, three or four lads in the VAR room thought so too. The ref had an off day. We all have off days, players, officials but that felt like an ego decision.

"He made one or two mistakes in the game, big mistakes, and then went against VAR nine times out of ten, you never see that. So, it just felt like an ego decision by him really."

The defender was also unhappy with Gayle’s leveller that was netted after the allocated five minutes of second half stoppage time. Brown added: “It changed the whole game. We go in at 1-0 and this place turns on them, it's a different game second half.

"We could potentially go on to win the points. It's just disappointing, it was over five minutes played. The ref had the whistle in his mouth, ready to blow and then took it out. God knows why. I think the whole referee team was a bit more of a disappointment."

On the penalty incidents, Brown said: "That's just silly and the lads know that, they will hold their hands up. It's bonkers what they did but we just have to look past that.

"With VAR these days you can't get away with that sort of stuff. Jack did well to save the first one, but to give the second one away then is just criminal."