Revealed: Hibs FIFA 19 player ratings - and there are some surprises

The FIFA 19 ratings for the Hibs players have been revealed ahead of the game’s official release on September 28, with a few surprises among the stats.
With a pace rating of 93, winger Martin Boyle is deemed quicker than the likes of Eden Hazard, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Just six of the game’s top 100 players - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gareth Bale, Douglas Costa, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and Leroy Sane - are faster than the Hibs wideman, with Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling and Barcelona left back Jordi Alba both on an equal footing in terms of pace.
Boyle is rated at 66 overall in the Hibs team, putting him behind Mark Milligan, Daryl Horgan and Emerson Hyndman, and on an equal footing with fellow winger Thomas Agyepong in the capital club’s midfield.
The highest rated Hibs player is recent signing Milligan, who has an overall score of 72, ranking him slightly ahead of Efe Ambrose and Jamie Maclaren, both on 70, who top the defensive and attacking players respectively.
Hyndman is rated as the team’s best passer of the ball with a 69 rating while Milligan (68) and Steven Whittaker (66) are close behind.
In the Easter Road engine room Marvin Bartley is judged to be more physical than other central midfielders such as Fernandinho at Manchester City and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, while the former Burnley and Leyton Orient enforcer has a higher physical rating than some defensive heavyweights such as Manchester City duo Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, Tottenham Hotspur and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen and Paris Saint-Germain centre back Thiago Silva.
The 32-year-old is also there or thereabouts in terms of physicality with World Cup winner and Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, all of whom are point ahead of him in terms of physicality rating. Bartley is also rated quicker than striker Oli Shaw.
With a rating of 69, Adam Bogdan is the club’s top goalkeeper, with Ofir Marciano on 65 and Ross Laidlaw on 61.
However, there are some players missing from the squad, with Darren McGregor the most glaring omission and no place for Lewis Allan, either.
Full overall ratings for the Hibs squad
Adam Bogdan 69
Ofir Marciano 65
Ross Laidlaw 61
David Gray 64
Ryan Porteous 59
Steven Whittaker 68
Efe Ambrose 70
Paul Hanlon 68
Lewis Stevenson 64
Daryl Horgan 68
Martin Boyle 66
Emerson Hyndman 67
Mark Milligan 72
Marvin Bartley 63
Stevie Mallan 64
Vykintas Slivka 62
Thomas Agyepong 66
Fraser Murray 51
Oli Shaw 62
Flo Kamberi 67
Jamie Maclaren 70