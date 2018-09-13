Revealed: Hibs FIFA 19 player ratings - and there are some surprises

The FIFA 19 ratings for the Hibs players have been revealed ahead of the game’s official release on September 28, with a few surprises among the stats.

With a pace rating of 93, winger Martin Boyle is deemed quicker than the likes of Eden Hazard, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Martin Boyle is one of the fastest players in the game. Picture: FIFA19

Just six of the game’s top 100 players - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Gareth Bale, Douglas Costa, Sadio Mane, Kylian Mbappe and Leroy Sane - are faster than the Hibs wideman, with Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling and Barcelona left back Jordi Alba both on an equal footing in terms of pace.

Boyle is rated at 66 overall in the Hibs team, putting him behind Mark Milligan, Daryl Horgan and Emerson Hyndman, and on an equal footing with fellow winger Thomas Agyepong in the capital club’s midfield.

The highest rated Hibs player is recent signing Milligan, who has an overall score of 72, ranking him slightly ahead of Efe Ambrose and Jamie Maclaren, both on 70, who top the defensive and attacking players respectively.

Marvin Bartley has a higher physicality rating than Toni Kroos and Vincent Kompany - and is faster than Oli Shaw... Picture: FIFA 19

Hyndman is rated as the team’s best passer of the ball with a 69 rating while Milligan (68) and Steven Whittaker (66) are close behind.

In the Easter Road engine room Marvin Bartley is judged to be more physical than other central midfielders such as Fernandinho at Manchester City and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos, while the former Burnley and Leyton Orient enforcer has a higher physical rating than some defensive heavyweights such as Manchester City duo Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi, Tottenham Hotspur and Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen and Paris Saint-Germain centre back Thiago Silva.

The 32-year-old is also there or thereabouts in terms of physicality with World Cup winner and Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal and Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic, all of whom are point ahead of him in terms of physicality rating. Bartley is also rated quicker than striker Oli Shaw.

With a rating of 69, Adam Bogdan is the club’s top goalkeeper, with Ofir Marciano on 65 and Ross Laidlaw on 61.

However, there are some players missing from the squad, with Darren McGregor the most glaring omission and no place for Lewis Allan, either.

Full overall ratings for the Hibs squad

Adam Bogdan 69

Ofir Marciano 65

Ross Laidlaw 61

David Gray 64

Ryan Porteous 59

Steven Whittaker 68

Efe Ambrose 70

Paul Hanlon 68

Lewis Stevenson 64

Daryl Horgan 68

Martin Boyle 66

Emerson Hyndman 67

Mark Milligan 72

Marvin Bartley 63

Stevie Mallan 64

Vykintas Slivka 62

Thomas Agyepong 66

Fraser Murray 51

Oli Shaw 62

Flo Kamberi 67

Jamie Maclaren 70