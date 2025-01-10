Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Attacking midfielder tied down until summer of 2029

Hibs boss David Gray has explained his thinking behind rewarding top prospect Rudi Molotnikov with a new long-term contract. And he’s revealed how getting the deal done put a smile on the face of one former Hibs great – as well as making an already-proud dad even happier with his son’s progress.

Attacking midfielder Molotnikov signed a new four-year contract during the festive period, securing his future at Easter Road until the summer of 2029. Good news for the player, adviser John Collins – and the 18-year-old’s dad, TV and film director Justin.

Gray revealed: “I had a really good chat with Rudi’s dad and his agent, John Collins. They came in, the two of them.

“His dad was obviously delighted with everything that's been happening with Rudi. I gave him his debut at Villa Park when I was interim last year.

“Obviously, that was the proudest moment for his dad, seeing his boy play in the first team and everything that comes with that. And then, obviously, this season, giving him a chance. He's kicked on, he's done really well.

“A couple of injuries have niggled him a wee bit, but I think he fully deserves the contract. I really believe in him, he's someone that I've always believed in.

“He's still got a lot of work to do, he knows that. He still needs to keep progressing, keep going. He's demonstrated at a very young age, that physically he's able to deal with senior football, which is a big plus. He just needs to work on a wee bit more consistency, a little bit more end product, and get some more belief and confidence in himself.

“He needs to keep growing, which is coming every day with training with the first team and being around the first team every day. And that's what he is now. He's part of the first team set up, and he fully deserves it for everything he's done.”

While Molotnikov is now established in the first team, an even younger prospect will be looking for new options this month. Rory Whittaker’s failure to win significant game time during the first half of a planned season-long loan with Spartans led to the agreement being cut short.

Gray is now exploring opportunities for the right back, who became the youngest debutant in Hibs history when then-boss Nick Montgomery blooded him in the first team at just 16 years old last season, the new gaffer saying: “We’ll try to make sure he's playing as many games as he can get between now and the end of the season.”

Hibs have already off-loaded some fringe players early in the window, with Jake Doyle-Hayes moving on after agreeing to leave with six months of his current deal remaining, while Nohan Kennah was sent on loan to Ross county and Josh O’Connor secured a permanent transfer to Crusaders.

Gray said he was disappointed that Doyle-Hayes had missed so much football with injury, the Irishman getting just seven minutes of first-team action since August of 2023, although the boss pointed out: “Jake was someone who still had a very good Hibs career when you think back to some of the games he's played - and he was very successful when he played.

“He just had a really frustrating time for him through injury. Got himself back fit this season, was getting there at times and a few challenges here and there, frustrating.

“But I think it's just a fresh start for him to get away to go and try and kick on with his career and try and get more game time. I think it was probably the right thing for both parties. Everybody knows he's got great talent, great ability and he's a good professional so I'm sure he'll kick on and get himself back to where he needs to be.”

Kenneh has already hit the ground running in his second spell with County, Gray admitting: “I've actually noticed a couple of games he's gone in and played, which is great to see as well. He's another one that never played anywhere near the amount of minutes he wanted

“But he was never a problem. Trained well every day, very good professional and kept himself in good condition. I think it's good for him to get out there and get playing.”