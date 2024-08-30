Revealed: How Hibs boss sold Nectar on Easter Road return

SNS Group

Triantis ready to ‘flourish’ in dedicated midfield role

Nectar Triantis agreed on a return to Hibs after being promised a vital midfield role by new gaffer David Gray. And the Aussie believes he’ll “flourish” as a No. 6 expected to bring stability to a team experiencing some serious early-season wobbles.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Easter Road, the Sunderland all-rounder has returned on a season-long loan agreement – on the understanding that he’s not coming in as a centre-half. The 21-year struggled when forced into the centre of defence during his first stint at Hibs.

Gray has made it clear that he wants Triantis to “dominate the middle of the pitch” on his return to the Scottish Premiership. The rookie head coach believes some of his team’s defensive woes early in the new campaign are rooted in the absence of an out-and-out central defensive midfielder capable of disrupting play in front of the back four.

Being given such a specific brief was music to the ears of a player considered to be in contention for more first-team minutes at Sunderland this season. And Triantis revealed that his one-on-one conversations with Gray had been key to his decision.

“I really enjoyed his honesty, in terms of where he sees me, and his vision of me as a player,” said the Socceroos Under-23 international. “It aligned with my thoughts and helped me make my decision quickly.

“Having that backing from the manager and him giving the freedom to play in that position is the best thing about it. I think I can flourish in that position this year.

“You could see towards the end of last season, I really excelled when I was playing as a 6. I think I can do that again this season.

“I’m buzzing to be fair. It’s a familiar place for me and I feel like it’s the right move for me this season to progress and show myself.

“As soon as I found out I could go out on loan, I thought this was the most fitting move for me. I think it’ll be a really positive year for me and for the club. The fans are great, the stadium is great, the club is great, I’m really happy to be back.”