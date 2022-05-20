The former Sunderland and Bristol City boss was unveiled as Shaun Maloney’s successor on a four-year deal this week, bringing to an end the Capital club’s 31-day search for a new manager.

Maloney was relieved of his duties on April 19 after just four months in charge, with first-team coach David Gray taking the reins until the end of the season.

Speaking as Johnson met the media for the first time, Gordon said: “We want success and that has to come with a commitment on our part from a resource and investment perspective.

“I think we are committed to doing that – we’re making all kinds of investments to grow the club and take it to the next level.

“We certainly need to do that on the pitch.”

The executive chairman also reiterated the importance of taking time to appoint the right man following the haste with which Maloney was appointed in December.

Ron Gordon, right, with new Hibs manager Lee Johnson

“Last time we had a very short window, and that’s why we made the decision for the last change – to give ourselves the time to do the homework that we needed to do,” he explained.

“I think we did that. I think we were very diligent, not only in terms of the search, but when we got to the final considerations.

“If you look at Lee’s track record it’s quite outstanding. Almost every club he’s left in a better place than the day he arrived.

"It’s hard to beat those facts that we had around his performance.”

Gordon explained more about the process, insisting that it hadn’t been difficult making a decision on Johnson after the board had met with him.

“To some degree the process was a lot of work and that part was difficult but coming to the decision around Lee was not so difficult.

"That stood out right away – a gravitas, his experience, his knowledge.

“He’s been a leader at football clubs for a long time. He’s young but he’s old in terms of experience.

“We definitely want stability. I’d love for him to be here four years and longer. That would be phenomenal for us. It would mean we are doing things right, we’re having success.

“It’s hard to build a top-notch organisation if the floor is moving and that’s what we’ve had on the football side a little bit.

“Hopefully this will stabilise the club and we’re on our way to greener pastures.”

Gordon was also asked about his decision to sack Jack Ross in December, and appeared to admit he would handle similar situations differently in the future.

“There were important lessons for me,” the Hibs owner continued.

“We might have come to the same decisions but ultimately we’ve had instability which is not good.

“I don’t want to say I’m not going to make mistakes going forward, but the truth of the matter is that perhaps I’d reevaluate some of the decisions that we made.