Ronan Curtis: Hibs linked with move for Portsmouth winger who is likely to leave Fratton Park

The 26-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs following an impressive season at Fratton Park in which he scored ten goals and created eight in 48 games – statistically his worst return for Danny Cowley’s side since Kenny Jackett brought him to the club in 2018.

Able to play at centre-forward as well as on the flank, Curtis has no shortage of admirers with Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff, Preston, and Derby all keeping tabs on the seven-cap Republic of Ireland wideman over the past couple of seasons.

Reports from the Evening News’ sister paper, the Portsmouth News, suggests Curtis could leave Pompey this summer, although the former Derry City attacker’s preference would be to play in the English Championship.

In just under 200 appearances for Portsmouth Curtis has hit 50 goals and 39 assists, and was valued at as much as £2 million this time last year.

Easter Road boss Lee Johnson has spoken of his desire to add bodies in the final third and with Runar Hauge and Dan Mackay the only natural wingers in the Hibs first team as things stand, wide options are a priority ahead of the new season.

Hibs have already made six summer signings with Momodou Bojang arriving on loan and permanent deals struck for goalkeeper David Marshall, midfielder Nohan Kenneh, and defender Lewis Miller.

Ronan Curtis in action for Portsmouth last season

Rocky Bushiri and Ewan Henderson have both signed permanent contracts after spending the season half of last season on loan at Easter Road.