Ross Laidlaw to hold crunch talks with Neil Lennon over Hibs future

Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw is to hold talks with manager Neil Lennon in January as he seeks answers about his Easter Road future.
The 26-year-old has made just three appearances this season, having fallen to third in the pecking order behind Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan, who joined on a season-long loan during the summer, and last year’s No.1 Ofir Marciano, who is contracted until 2021.
Laidlaw suffered a lengthy spell on the sidelines last season, prompting the Capital club to bring in Scott Bain on loan - before the three-way switch that saw the Dundee ‘keeper head to Celtic, on-loan Hoops midfielder Scott Allan swap Dens Park for Hibs and Simon Murray go in the opposite direction - and Cammy Bell on a short-term deal.
However, despite a return to full fitness in time for the start of the 2018/19 campaign, the former Raith Rovers ‘keeper has been limited to appearances in the 0-0 draw with Molde at Easter Road in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers; the 1-1 Ladbrokes Premiership draw with St Johnstone and the 3-2 Betfred Cup second-round win over Ross County, all in August.
And now the former Elgin City stopper admits he may have to look for a move away from Hibs next month in his search for regular first-team football.
Laidlaw, who is currently recovering from a thigh tear, admitted the arrival of Bogdan - and his own injury setbacks - hadn’t been ideal.
He said: “It’s hard to say exactly what will happen but I will speak to the gaffer in January and assess my options then. A lot depends on what happens with Ofir and Adam.
“I have a good relationship with [Lennon] but he knows I am the type who wants to play.
“He knows I’m not happy picking up a wage for sitting about not doing anything, and that’s what it feels like at the moment.”
Revealing that he had told the club he felt he was at a stage in his career where he should be contributing, Laidlaw added: “Sitting on the bench waiting for a chance is a young man’s game. “I think I’ve proved I can play in the Premiership and I just want the chance to do that.”