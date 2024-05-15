Hibs are hunting a new boss

The former Hibs player is one name rumoured to be in the next manager shake-up.

A rumoured candidate to become Hibs’ next manager has responded to links surrounding him.

Ian Murray is currently boss at Raith Rovers, with his side winning the first leg of their Premiership play-off semi-final with Partick Thistle 2-1 at Firhill. The second leg is this Friday and the winner will take on St Johnstone or Ross County for a place in next season’s Premiership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With managerial stints at Airdrie, Dumbarton and St Mirren under his belt too, Murray has been touted as a possible contender to replace Nick Montgomery at Hibs, who was sacked on Tuesday. Murray spent two spells at Hibs as a player and played just shy of 300 appearances, with captaincy roles included.

His name has been mentioned in the bookies odds to become gaffer in Leith. Speaking to BBC Scotland pre-match at Firhill, Murray insists his attention currently remains on Raith’s promotion bid. He said: "It's always unfortunate when someone loses their job.

"I know Nick, I played with him and roomed with him for Scotland Under-21s so my first thought is it's very unfortunate for him and his staff. On my side of it, I'm fully focused on trying to get Raith Rovers into the Premiership."

On the win over Thistle, Murray said: “I think we’re in narrow command. But to come here and get our noses in front is fantastic. We’re delighted. I would have liked more, obviously, because I thought our first-half performance was deserved of being ahead, if not by a little bit more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we knew Partick were going to come out and throw the kitchen sink at us, and they did. We both now know what we need to do. The first legs are always a bit strange because you just don’t know what’s going to happen – and it’s still alive, regardless of the scoreline.