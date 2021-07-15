Ryan Porteous has say on Hibs future amid links with Millwall, Besiktas, and Galatasaray and makes Scotland claim

Ryan Porteous helped keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette at bay during Hibs' 2-1 victory over Arsenal

Millwall failed in an attempt to recruit the defender during the January transfer window while clubs including QPR, Besiktas, and Galatasaray have all been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old this summer.

Porteous helped to frustrate Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette during the Capital club’s 2-1 victory over the Gunners on Tuesday night and insists he isn’t angling for an exit.

"I think everyone knows that I’m really happy at Hibs ” he told Sky Sports Scotland.

“I feel I’m progressing well under the gaffer and John Potter; they’re really good with me and we’ve got some big European football games coming up.

"If we can qualify for the group stages of the Europa Conference League that would be massive for my development.”

Despite making his debut for his boyhood club in 2017, last season marked Porteous’ first term as a starting centre-back as he made 42 appearances in all competitions, and he is eager to carry that on into the upcoming campaign.

“I want to try and get consistent league football week in, week out like I did last season; try and make the Scotland squad again,” he stated.

"You saw how proud the country was that the boys got there [to Euro 2020] and I think everyone wants to get back there and I certainly want to be involved in that.”

Porteous could feature against Raith Rovers on Friday night in Hibs’ final pre-season friendly before the club makes its Europa Conference League debut.

