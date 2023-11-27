The return of the Scottish Premiership was met with much drama with more VAR calls and red cards handed out. Following the international break, both Edinburgh sides were desperate to continue their winning form and so they did.

While Hearts enjoyed a tame 1-0 win over Craig Levein's St Johnstone, Hibs were able to hold on to their lead as they beat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park. However, it was not all praise for the Hibees who were down to ten men after Lewis Miller was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 63rd minute. Luckily for both the visitors and the Australian, he had secured Hibs' second goal of the fixture to redeem the later error in judgement.