Scottish Premiership attendance table: Where Hibs, Hearts, Celtic and Rangers sit
One Edinburgh club is set to claim bragging rights in terms of average league attendances this 2023/24 season
The return of the Scottish Premiership was met with much drama with more VAR calls and red cards handed out. Following the international break, both Edinburgh sides were desperate to continue their winning form and so they did.
While Hearts enjoyed a tame 1-0 win over Craig Levein's St Johnstone, Hibs were able to hold on to their lead as they beat Dundee 2-1 at Dens Park. However, it was not all praise for the Hibees who were down to ten men after Lewis Miller was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 63rd minute. Luckily for both the visitors and the Australian, he had secured Hibs' second goal of the fixture to redeem the later error in judgement.
Despite the brazen cold, fans were out in full force as they watched their beloved teams in triumphant action. Following the most recent weekend of fixtures, here is where Hibs and Hearts sit in terms of average attendances in the Scottish Premiership...