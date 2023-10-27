How the Scottish Premiership would look based on yellow and red card decisions.

The first phase of the Scottish Premiership is now well underway and we’ve already experienced two significant managerial changes so far this season. The two newbies of the league came face-to-face last weekend with the new man at Rangers enjoying the upper hand.

Nine matches have been played so far but there is still so much more to play for as the 12 teams compete to battle it out in next year’s second-phase of the competition. St Mirren have been the surprise package so far in the 2023/24 league, currently sitting third with just one loss recorded so far.

Meanwhile, the European Conference League side Aberdeen have endured a struggling start at the other end of the spectrum and are bouncing back from three early losses in the season.

However, if the Scottish Premiership was based on discipline, the league would have an entirely new look. Here is how the 12 sides rank in terms of yellow and red cards received with one point for a yellow, three points for a second yellow and five points for a straight red...

12. Aberdeen - 11 points The Dons have received the fewest cards with their players picking up 11 yellow cards and no reds so far this season.

11. Rangers - 14 points The Gers have 11 yellow cards and one second yellow giving them 14 points in the fair play league.

10. Dundee FC - 15 points The Dens Park outfit have received ten yellow cards and one straight red to give them 15 points.