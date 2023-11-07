Scottish Premiership most valuable XI without Celtic & Rangers as 4 Hearts and 2 Hibs stars in updated list
Hibs are back in action just four days after suffering Viaplay Cup semi-final heart-break against Aberdeen. They will soon be taking on St Mirren as they return to Scottish Premiership fixtures following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Dons.
Nick Montgomery's side were not without their opportunities but it was not to be for either Edinburgh side as Hearts, too, suffered a defeat. Rangers beat the Jambos 3-1 to set up a December clash with Aberdeen at Hampden Park.
It is far from surprising that the likes of Rangers are able to take down the clubs outside of Glasgow. The Old Firm sides are able to enjoy squad market values of well over £100 million but those of their Scottish Premiership counterparts are all below £20 million with Aberdeen benefiting from the next highest valued squad.
Ahead of another busy week's action in the Scottish Premiership, here is the highest valued playing XI in the Scottish Premiership, excluding players from both Celtic and Rangers...