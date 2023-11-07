Hibs and Hearts stars aplenty in the Scottish Premiership's most valuable squad without Celtic or Rangers figures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hibs are back in action just four days after suffering Viaplay Cup semi-final heart-break against Aberdeen. They will soon be taking on St Mirren as they return to Scottish Premiership fixtures following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Dons.

Nick Montgomery's side were not without their opportunities but it was not to be for either Edinburgh side as Hearts, too, suffered a defeat. Rangers beat the Jambos 3-1 to set up a December clash with Aberdeen at Hampden Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is far from surprising that the likes of Rangers are able to take down the clubs outside of Glasgow. The Old Firm sides are able to enjoy squad market values of well over £100 million but those of their Scottish Premiership counterparts are all below £20 million with Aberdeen benefiting from the next highest valued squad.