Scottish Premiership table predicted: Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Celtic finishes as twists expected

The latest predicted finish ahead of the weekend’s Scottish Premiership games

Susanna Sealy
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST

It’s been a tricky start for the Edinburgh based clubs in the Scottish Premiership. Both Hearts and Hibs have won just two of their opening matches in the 2023/24 season but it appears things are on the up for one club in particular following their change in management.

Hibs have had three matches now under Nick Montgomery and are currently unbeaten. While he drew his first away fixture, he has since had two consecutive wins and not only have the Hibees been able to rise significantly in the league, they have also reached the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Hearts have also reached the Hampden Park semi-finals where they will face Rangers. But first, their attentions must turn back to the domestic league as the Jambos head up north to Ross County while Easter Road welcomes Dundee FC.

As we excite ourselves for the seventh matchday in the Scottish Premiership, here are the latest odds, according to SkyBet, on who will top the league next May.

St Johnstone are 2000/1 to win the Scottish Premiership following a winless run so far this season.

1. 12. St Johnstone

The Dark Blues are currently 1500/1 to win the title. They have won one fixture from their opening six.

2. 11. Dundee

The Highlands side is 1500/1 to win and have won two of their first six fixtures in the 2023/24 season.

3. 10. Ross County

Livingston are also on 1500/1 to win the league after just one win in six 2023/24 fixtures.

4. 9. Livingston

