It’s been a tricky start for the Edinburgh based clubs in the Scottish Premiership. Both Hearts and Hibs have won just two of their opening matches in the 2023/24 season but it appears things are on the up for one club in particular following their change in management.

Hibs have had three matches now under Nick Montgomery and are currently unbeaten. While he drew his first away fixture, he has since had two consecutive wins and not only have the Hibees been able to rise significantly in the league, they have also reached the Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Hearts have also reached the Hampden Park semi-finals where they will face Rangers. But first, their attentions must turn back to the domestic league as the Jambos head up north to Ross County while Easter Road welcomes Dundee FC.

As we excite ourselves for the seventh matchday in the Scottish Premiership, here are the latest odds, according to SkyBet, on who will top the league next May.

