Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

It’s been an exciting and explosive start to the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season with St Mirren producing some of the biggest shocks to the league so far. The Paisley side, who finished sixth last year, are currently enjoying an unbeaten run and sit just two points behind Celtic.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen, who reached the Europa Conference League, have had a much more troublesome start to their campaign and sit eleventh with just one win under their belt.

Hibs and Hearts have both endured turbulent starts to the campaign with a change in management seen at Easter Road. The Edinburgh clubs now, however, are both on the same number of points following the opening six matches and have reached the Scottish League Cup quarter-finals.

As the season progresses, the value of each player is set to change but following the first six matchdays of the Scottish Premiership, here is the best starting XI of the league - excluding Celtic and Rangers players - according to their market value...

Motherwell’s Liam Kelly stands in goal as he enjoys a market value of £565,000.

2. GK - Liam Kelly

Motherwell’s Liam Kelly stands in goal as he enjoys a market value of £565,000.

Hearts and Scotland’s Stephen Kingsley has a market value of £870,000.

3. LB - Stephen Kingsley

Hearts and Scotland’s Stephen Kingsley has a market value of £870,000.

Serbia and Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic comes in at £1.30 million.

4. CB - Slobodan Rubezic

Serbia and Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic comes in at £1.30 million.

