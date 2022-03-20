Hibs fans at Pittodrie

The Capital club slipped to fifth following the 3-1 defeat at Pittodrie and face a huge game against Tam Courts’ side after the international break.

The Tannadice club leapfrogged Hibs into fourth after Marc McNulty’s late winner at St Mirren and visit Easter Road on Saturday April 2 in the penultimate game before the split.

As things stand, Hibs may need a result against city rivals Hearts at Tynecastle to secure fourth, or even a top-six spot.

Maloney said: "We play Dundee United next so we face a huge game, but our fans were amazing even when we were 3-1 down.

"I'm going to need them at home for that match but the players gave me everything in the last half hour.

"We need a big performance against Dundee United but that's something we are more than capable of.

"We showed that in the last game against Motherwell and we need to show that again against United.”

Admitting that he wished his side had played ‘a little better’ in the first half against the Dons, Maloney insisted that little had changed in terms of his team’s levels.

"I know the level of my team and what we need to get to a certain level when we come to places like this.

"If we play well, we win matches and that hasn't changed just because of playing the last 30 minutes with ten men.”

