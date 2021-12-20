Shaun Maloney has vowed to forge a connection with the fans. Picture: Alan Rennie

The former Belgium assistant boss was announced on Monday morning as the successor to Jack Ross, signing a three-and-a-half year deal to take the reins at the Capital club.

Maloney inherits a team packed with talented players that currently finds itself seventh in the Scottish Premiership table, ten points behind city rivals Hearts in third.

Maloney is eager to forge a connection with the supporters as he takes charge of the side.

“The connection between us and the supporters is key at the start. We have to try and look to excite and inspire the fans,” the 38-year-old told Hibs TV.

“I want to try and implement a style which I believe is the best way to win, it is not just for style’s sake – I really believe it is the best way to win and excite the fans at the same time.

“We have to inspire the players to play a certain way and hopefully build a connection between myself, the players and the fans.”

Maloney has worked closely with Belgian national team boss Roberto Martinez for a number of years and learned from the Spaniard both as a player and a coach.

“I always felt there was a different way of playing when I was a player myself,” Maloney explained.

“In my late twenties, when we played against top teams and other nations I began to get exposed to different styles of play. Roberto was a big influence on me at that stage in my career and more recently in the last few years with Belgium and that influence has given me a deep desire to create a different style in Scotland.

“I am very open-minded; I obviously have my own ideas on the best way to win football matches. How quickly I can implement that, time will tell.

"I am really excited to work with the players, we have some very talented and technical players. Hopefully the way we play will show that even more but we have to compete, we have to fight in every game, every training session and every moment if we want to achieve.”

