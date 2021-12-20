Shaun Maloney has taken the reins at Hibs, succeeding Jack Ross. Picture: Alan Rennie

The 38-year-old, who makes the move to Easter Road from the Belgium national team set-up, will bring former Hibs defender Gary Caldwell with him as assistant manager while Valerio Zuddas, who has worked at clubs including Lazio and Hajduk Split, joins as first team coach and conditioning.

Brian Doogan will take up a role as head of technical support while David Gray, who led the side on an interim basis following the departure of Jack Ross, remains on the coaching staff along with Craig Samson, who has been kept on as goalkeeping coach.

Confirming the arrangement, Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell said it was a “very important appointment,” adding that Maloney would be well backed in the upcoming January transfer window.

Kensell continued: “We are very happy to welcome Shaun as our new manager. Our recruitment has been thorough, strategic, and centered around the clear vision we have for this football club.

“We wanted to acquire a manager who has an attacking mentality, who’s progressive, and someone who is hungry for the opportunity to build something here at this big club.

“Shaun has been the standout candidate throughout this process as his idea of football is completely aligned with ours and the history of this football club. He believes in attacking, possession-based football, and has implemented it at the highest level with Roberto Martínez at Belgium.

“He is also a coach that wants to develop the players we have at this football club, as we have assembled a good squad. He’s aligned with our focus on bringing through young talent through our development team and wants to work with young players.

“Shaun’s a young coach and this is a big opportunity for him to show what we can do. We will support him in the upcoming transfer windows to help him achieve our ambitions here.

“We have real belief in Shaun, and he has huge belief in himself. He is determined to bring success here.”

Maloney had spells coaching at former club Celtic before joining the Belgian set-up in August 2018. During his playing career he turned out for the Hoops as well as Aston Villa, Wigan, Hull City, Chicago Fire, and the Scotland national team.

