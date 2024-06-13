SPFL boss reveals 'lots of texts' over Hibs manager vacancy as he makes Easter Road cash admission

By Ben Banks
Published 13th Jun 2024
The manager has opened up on David Gray’s Hibs appointment.

Hibs don’t have the money some people think according to Ian Murray - as he opened up on being linked with the club.

A former captain at Easter Road, Murray has won plaudits for his work at Raith Rovers. He narrowly missed out on promotion through the play-offs after a good season in the Championship, and he was linked with becoming the next head coach at Hibs.

Murray featured prominently in the bookmakers odds but David Gray has been handed the job on a three-year deal. Raith Rovers’ manager hopes the club can push up the table under the former right-back’s guidance and made a cash admission surrounding his ex-side.

Speaking to Fife Today, he said: "He's been there, he's worked under three or four different managers now and earned those stripes. Hibs obviously need a massive rebuild job, they really do.

"It's not black and white and they don't have as much money as people think. So David's got a really hard job on his hands. I wish him all the best in doing that, getting them back into that top half of the table and doing well.

"Was I flattered to have been linked with the job? I don't go overboard on these things. Hibs will pick who they want to pick. I keep my head down and work for the club that I'm working for.

"I got a lot of texts and messages over the past couple of weeks about the Hibs stuff as you can imagine. But I'm enjoying doing what I'm doing at Raith, I really enjoy building a football club and I think that's what we're doing."

