The SPFL needs to strike a balance between a popular desire to expand Scotland’s top flight and the need for cut-throat competition to generate excitement in the nation’s elite division, according to Hibs boss David Gray. And the former club captain, who has been a fixture in Scottish football since arriving at Easter Road via Manchester United back in 2014, sounded a cautious note about any change that reduces the box-office appeal of a league with huge derbies all over the table.

Talks exploring a number of changes to the current 12-team Scottish Premiership have been held at a high level, as powerbrokers consider answering long-standing fan demands by expanding to 14 or 16 teams in the top tier – or even a dramatic return to the 10-team format last seen at the turn of the millennium. An SPFL spokesperson confirmed: "The SPFL's competitions working group will be meeting shortly to discuss several different options for league reconstruction."

Gray can understand the case for inviting ambitious Scottish Championship clubs into an expanded upper league. And he sympathises with the complaints of supporters who are tired of watching their team play four – or more, depending on cup draws – games against the same opponents in a single season.

The Scottish Cup-winning skipper, a long-time member of the coaching staff who put in several stints as interim boss before his appointment to the top job last summer, said: “I think there are a lot of big clubs in the Championship. If they were in the top league, with the history and the size of a club like Dunfermline, teams like that, you know, they've got big fan bases, big, nice stadiums.

“They could come and definitely have the infrastructure to be able to compete in the Premiership which is good. And I think the fact that there's only 12 teams in the league can become repetitive at times, clearly.

Scottish game ‘heading in right direction’ says Gray

“But at the same time, what I think is really good this season, when you look at the 12 teams, is that it's really competitive. It's as competitive as I've seen it.

“So it's probably trying to find that balance to what gives you the best possible product. I think that's the thing. Scottish football needs to keep moving forward and getting better - and I think it's definitely going in the right direction.

“I think I've said that a few times this season about players coming up to Scotland. I've experienced it with players we brought into the club

“They don’t really realise how good the league is here. They probably are surprised a little bit by the quality, the standard of players.

“I know it can be slightly skewed because you're playing against Celtic and Rangers at times, European players, Champions League players at times. Which is brilliant test for players.

“But you have to understand the level of players you’re facing – and the magnitude of the games you’re involved in. Proper derbies all over the place, which is great.

“We’ve had the Dundee derby being back in the top league this year, which has been good. The Edinburgh derby is always brilliant, and then you’ve obviously got Rangers and Celtic.

“So, there's a lot of positives to how things are at the moment. I've not really got an opinion on reconstruction either way, without finding out a bit more. But we all want what gives us the best chance to keep moving the product forward.”

Tight races for top six and Euro places

Hibs are arguably poster boys for the current format producing excitement this season, with the Easter Road side moving from the relegation zone to the fight for European football with a spectacular surge up the table. With their place in the top six secured two games from the Scottish Premiership split, they’re currently sitting third.

But just three points separate the teams positioned third to fifth. Sixth-placed Hearts meanwhile, are just a point clear of both St Mirren and Motherwell – and only three points ahead of Ross County.

Gray said: “Yeah, the competitiveness is something that really stands out at the moment. Even right now, there will be at least one team sitting thinking a couple of wins could get them top six – but not getting a couple of wins could put them in the relegation play-off. That’s how quickly it can turn.

“We’ve got two games before the split. And, although we beat them at the weekend, St Johnstone had been on a real upturn in results and form. They pick up some points and suddenly it’s quite interesting at the bottom.”