Spot someone you know in 15 brilliant Hibs fans and player photos from Aberdeen win

Hibs moved on from their Europa Conference League exit at the hands of Aston Villa in the best possible way by claiming their first win of the season at Aberdeen on Sunday. Seven days on from Lee Johnson’s departure, second-half goals from substitutes Adam Le Fondre and Christian Doidge gave a managerless Hibs the perfect end to what has been a difficult start to the season.

All focus will now go on who will be named as Johnson’s successor at Easter Road and there are high hopes a new man will be named in time for the first game after the international break when Hibs visit Kilmarnock. But for now, with memories of a much-needed win at Pittodrie still fresh in the mind, the Evening News takes a look back at some of the best photos of supporters and players as Hibs celebrated getting off the mark in fine style.