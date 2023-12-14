St Johnstone v Hibs injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt
Nick Montgomery will have a near full squad as they look to close the gap to St Mirren
There's just one point between Hibs and third place in the league. They have enjoyed a current form of four wins in their last five fixtures and will hope to extend this to five triumphs as they take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park this weekend. It had been a troubling few weeks for Nick Montgomery as his side struggled to break away from their draws but it now appears as if they tide is turning and the Hibees are enjoying some much warranted momentum.
Their upcoming opponents are relishing their recent weeks under new management with Craig Levein's arrival at Easter Road likely to be accompanied by boos around the ground. The Perth side are now five points clear from Livingston at the bottom of the table and Levein will hope to once again produce fireworks at the rival ground. Ahead of the impending clash, here is the latest injury news from both Perth and Easter Road camps.