St Johnstone v Hibs injury news as 8 out and 1 doubt

There's just one point between Hibs and third place in the league. They have enjoyed a current form of four wins in their last five fixtures and will hope to extend this to five triumphs as they take on St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park this weekend. It had been a troubling few weeks for Nick Montgomery as his side struggled to break away from their draws but it now appears as if they tide is turning and the Hibees are enjoying some much warranted momentum.